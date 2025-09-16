Amerindian Art Exhibition launched with focus on preserving creativity, culture

The annual Art Exhibition and Pop-up Fashion Show was recently launched by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs in collaboration with the National Gallery of Arts at Castellani House, as part of the celebration for Amerindian Heritage Month.

The event aims to promote indigenous artists, giving them a platform to showcase their creativity and be recognised for their contributions to the cultural industry.

Attendees amazed by the collection of indigenous arts

The collection of art on display, curated by Ohene Koama, features several Guyanese indigenous artists who, in their own unique way, tell stories through the art of expression.

The exhibition featured pieces from Ransford Simon, Calvin Roberts, Courtney Douglas, Dillon Craig, Merlean Ellis, and other renowned artists whose representations of Amerindian heritage highlight the adaptability and innovation of indigenous creativity.

Featured Artwork by Dillon Craig on display

The expressions of the featured artists encompassed a variety of mediums, including traditional paintings, sculptures, and hand-woven textiles, as well as crafts, all fused in a blend of diverse materials and techniques rooted in indigenous traditions.

Meanwhile, the fashion display featured designs from Vanda Allicock, Katia Fitzpatrick, Courtney Douglas, Manicy Allicock and Jelina Da Silva, who all gained the opportunity to display pieces that merge traditional craft with contemporary fashion, expanding their reach of Indigenous artistry.

Model and Designer Jelena Williams displays her creation as part of the fashion display

The newly appointed Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne, highlighted that she plans to focus on creating more opportunities for artists to grow in efforts to promote and preserve indigenous heritage through youth involvement and cultural programmes.

“Our culture is who we are as a people, and we must be proud of it. We need to do more to promote our artists and give them a space,” she stated.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne interacts with artists in the exhibition

The exhibition will be open for viewing at the National Gallery of Arts at Castellani House throughout September, allowing attendees and art enthusiasts to be immersed in the artistic expressions of indigenous artists.