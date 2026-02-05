Amerindian communities receiving LCDS, Forest Carbon Credit funds – Min Benn

Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, refuted the opposition’s claim that communities did not benefit from the Low Carbon Credit Development Strategy (LCDS ) and the Forest Carbon Credit Funds.

She said while addressing the National Assembly that in 2023, communities in Region Ten, like Wikki/Calcuni, which benefitted from the LCDS, used their funds to purchase a Lucas Mill for $5 million, a log trailer for $1 million, and provided transportation and accommodation for their residents at a tune of $1.7 million

Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday

She noted that the funds also provided a stipend of $140,000 for the committee members.

These communities also purchased a log loader, part payment for $100,000, and provided transportation for residents.

Also from Region 10, Hururu in 2023, they bought a skidder for $15,300,000.

They constructed a shade house at a tune of $5,756,400 and backfilled their play field to the tune of $2.5 millions.

Carbon credits provide financial incentives to preserve forests and biodiversity

The allocations of the forest carbon credits programme for 2025, Wikki/Calcuni, with a population of 135 residents, were allocated $15 million.

Another community, Puruni benefitted from $18 million.

In the village of Hururu, $24 million was allocated.

Meanwhile, Minister Benn noted that she has the full list of those villages and communities that have submitted their village sustainability plans as of the current date.

She highlighted that these communities have the right to self-determination and village general meetings on how they wish their Forest Carbon Credits to be spent.