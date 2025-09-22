Amerindian Heritage celebration on Highway sees growth over years

Residents of Swan Village and its neighbouring communities on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway came together to celebrate Amerindian Heritage Month.

Commending the villagers for the growth that has been seen over the years was Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, who spoke to those gathered at the heritage celebration that was held in Swan on Sunday night.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, as he spoke to the gathering at Swan Village Amerindian Heritage Month Celebrations

“Here at Swan, we have seen it grow over the years, and we would like to thank all of you, residents and visitors, for being here faithfully every year during September,” the minister said.

He reminded that under the leadership of former president, the late Dr Cheddi Jagan, the lack of respect for the nation’s first peoples was discontinued.

“The late president Cheddi Jagan designated the month of September as the month in which Guyanese, here and abroad, will celebrate and honour the culture, history and contributions of our Amerindian brothers and sisters,” McCoy recalled.

Minister McCoy reflected on the lack of respect that the PPP/C government had uncovered when it first gained office in 1992.

“We thought that it was important to implement [this] because at the time, when we came into office in 1992, our Amerindian people were almost second-class citizens in our country. There was not enough focus on our Amerindian people. They were not integrated into our national development, and they were left on the periphery of things in many ways,” he said.

He further built on that fact by highlighting the continued support that the government has shown for all Amerindian communities and villages.

With the implementation of carbon credits under the low-carbon development strategy, Minister McCoy noted that villages like Swan have benefited and will continue to benefit.

Part of a cultural display at Swan Village Amerindian Heritage celebrations

Swan, in recent years, has seen much transformation in sectors such as agriculture, education, infrastructure, and technology.

The minister mentioned that the Soesdyke / Linden Highway will further be boosted with several new housing developments as the government is focused on its people leading “meaningful and productive lives.”

He guaranteed that the government will continue to help the people and transform the country at large, also reminding that much partnership between the people and the government is what will aid in transforming lives and communities.

Minister McCoy interacting with a vendor Minister McCoy sharing poses for a photo with patrons Minister McCoy interacting with a patron