Amerindian, Indigenous Peoples development is a top priority of the PPP/C Government- Minister Sukhai

August 9 represents a significant stride in the international community, as this date marks the first meeting, in 1982, of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations. This day marks, a momentous step in history and a significant stride in indigenous people’s development and advocacy across the world and is commemorated by Indigenous people and our partners across the world.

World Indigenous Peoples’ Day, presents a unique opportunity to remind ourselves of the invaluable contribution our Indigenous Peoples have made to the very core of our society and the State’s continued role to protect and promote the rights of the Indigenous Peoples.

As your Minister of Amerindian Affairs, it brings me great pride to share this message of commemoration on this day with my Amerindian brothers and sisters in Guyana and with my fellow indigenous peoples across the world, our connections know no boundaries.

The theme for world’s indigenous peoples day is Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact while not an direct experience. Guyana views the ongoing multifaceted conversations on this theme as extremely valuable to IP’s work. Guyana will continue to serve our Amerindian brothers and sisters, even after we bring down the curtains on this day, the conversations & ialogue must continue, the work must go on.

The cornerstone of development strategy for the Government of Guyana has remained inclusive and engaging. This Government continues to support our Amerindian populace through the direct work of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and all other Ministries, ensuring that the rights of our Indigenous Peoples, without bias on their locations, are not only supported but also promoted. This is in keeping with our Constitutional rights and our commitment to continue to build a ‘One Guyana’.

The Government of Guyana directly through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs has continued to prioritize Amerindian development in Guyana and will continue to do so. This being realized through economic stimulation through the provision of Grants as well as investment in youth, women, health, education, leadership, tourism, agriculture and food security. Social & productive Infrastructure among other significant investments. This path of development that the Government has partnered with our Indigenous peoples on, is a path that is driven by the People themselves. This

Government is committed to ensuring that in development there is inclusivity and transparency.

In ensuring that as Amerindian people, we are equipped to manage our development in a sustainable way, the Ministry is also focused on building our technical and leadership capacities. As such there are ongoing efforts to train Community Service Officers with competencies in ranging from Sewing, Baking, Field Operation and Maintenance of Tractor and Introduction to Solar Installation and Maintenance. These types of engagements will ultimately lend to individuals being able to empower themselves through opportunity and contribute in a meaningful way to their village through the provision of required community services and will enable the participants to improve the livelihood, social and economic conditions, for themselves, their families and ultimately their communities.

This is just a small insight into the ongoing work of the Government of Guyana. In just two weeks, we will see the gathering of all Indigenous leaders meeting with the Executive Arm of the Government to discuss the development of our First Peoples. This is a unique powerful forum that encourages inclusive and transparent engagement with the Indigenous peoples’ representatives of Guyana. After this, we will welcome our annual Heritage Celebrations in September and we look forward the nationwide comradery as we celebrate our Amerindian Heritage, traditions and culture.

The Ministry uses this apt time to pellucidly reaffirm our commitment to genuine partnership that continues to foster equality and inclusivity while respecting and promoting the rights of Amerindians everywhere.

Happy World Indigenous Peoples Day, let the work continue!

