Amerindian villages to get tourism handbook by October

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond disclosed that a comprehensive tourism handbook will soon be made available to all Amerindian villages, providing them with all the technical requirements for their eco-lodges and guesthouses to meet international standards.

The handbook, which will be available by October, is currently being developed by the ministry and the relevant experts.

The minister made the remarks during day four of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference at Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal on Thursday.

“It gives you the know-how with the information of what an eco-lodge needs to look like…When people come into a facility and especially when they want to stay overnight, you want to ensure that they can sleep well, water is running and that they are comfortable,” she highlighted.

This, she emphasised, will attract more visitors and, further resulting in boosting their village economy.

“We urge you when you are building out your lodges or guest house to consult with us so we would give you what the requirements will be,” Minister Walrond stressed.

The government continues to place heavy emphasis on the development of sustainable community-based tourism.

The minister reemphasised, “We have been advancing community-owned tourism. The community-owned tourism is an initiative that is specific to Guyana. We are the only country thus far that has been able to be recognised globally for tourism that is owned exclusively by the indigenous communities.”

Minister Walrond noted that the ministry will also help the communities to evaluate their tourism potential, and develop their plans.

Technical support is also provided to the communities through training and monitoring, marketing and licensing for their eco-lodges.

“Each of your villages has a unique allure and beauty. We would come with our technical staff to do an assessment of your business readiness,” Minister Walrond pointed out.

This assessment is critical for the ministry to be able to understand what the steps will be towards the building out of their tours, ecolodges, guesthouses, and any other tourism product.

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is continuously providing the technical skills for the communities to boost their tourism products to be internationally competitive.

