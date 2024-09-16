Amerindians urged to uphold, preserve cultural heritage at Circuitville celebration

Amerindians gathered to celebrate Heritage Month as part of an annual activity in Circuitville, Yarrowkabra, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway were encouraged to safeguard their rich cultural heritage on Sunday.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy eiterated the government’s commitment to preserving the identity of Amerindian communities and emphasised the importance of embracing and celebrating diversity.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy alongside Circuitville chairwoman and dance group

“It is important for all of us to understand who we are, embrace our identity and to be proud of it, and for us to be equally appreciative of those who don’t necessarily look like us or share the same heritage.

It is important that we celebrate this diversity knowing that you have a government that will be there 100 per cent every step of the way. So, I want to implore everyone of you to find ways to preserve your culture and to be able to have us sustain the richness of our culture together as Guyanese,” Minister McCoy stressed.

Circuitville dance group performing cultural dance

The minister highlighted that Amerindian Heritage Month, established under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), was intended to celebrate Anerindian at a time when they were marginalised. This annual celebration, he said has grown significantly over the years.

The minister also mentioned the numerous initiatives implemented by the government aimed at transforming hinterland communities across Guyana.

One noteworthy initiative highlighted is the upgrade of Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which will open new economic opportunities for residents along that corridor.

Another critical initiative that targets employment is the the government’s 500 Homestead project. This focuses on providing empowering women, particularly single mothers, through agriculture.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy engaging citizens

Minister McCoy assured residents of Circuitville that they are not forgotten as they are now beneficiaries of the government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) fund, intended to support further development projects in the community.

He also highlighted the recent National Toshao’s Conference, which brought together over 280 indigenous leaders to address issues facing their communities

These initiatives are part of the government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of the nation’s first people and preserving their indigenous culture.

“You will see us continuing to demonstrate our faith in you and to invest in you and your development because we are about making your lives better,” Minister McCoy emphasised.

The event featured traditional dances, craft, and indigenous cuisine, celebrating the cultural wealth of the Amerindian people under the theme, “One Song, Many Voices: Celebrating Heritage 2024”.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy engaging citizen Scene from the Circuitville Heritage celebrations Scene from the Circuitville Heritage celebrations

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

