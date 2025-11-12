Ankle bracelet technology being tested in prison to monitor inmates

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has begun testing electronic ankle bracelets to improve the monitoring of inmates assigned to work inside and outside correctional facilities.

Prison officers displaying the ankle monitors

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, said the technology has the potential to transform how the service supervises and rehabilitates inmates, particularly those involved in reintegration and skills development programmes.

“By utilising advanced technology, these devices will allow prison officers to know the exact location of an inmate and alert them quickly if they are outside the authorised zone,” Elliot explained.

The bracelets are tamper-resistant and must be worn at all times.

They operate using radio frequency signals that communicate with a central monitoring station.

An ankle monitor being installed on an inmate

Moreover, the director added that discussions will continue with the Minister of Home Affairs to expand the initiative to other key priority areas aimed at creating a meaningful impact for inmates and communities.

Similar to this initiative is the installation of state-of-the-art walk-through body and bag scanners, which will soon come on board in a bid to prevent attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs into prisons.

Elliot noted that smuggling can occur through construction works within prisons, dishonest officers, items being thrown over fences, and visitors concealing prohibited goods.

In addition to the scanners, body cameras will be introduced to improve transparency and accountability.

AI-powered surveillance systems will also be installed, supported by a central command centre overseeing all prison operations.

Searches will be intensified at various levels, and the prison service will continue to collaborate with the police, CANU, and intelligence agencies to reduce contraband in prisons.