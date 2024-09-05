Another $150M for road development in Mocha/Arcadia

In an effort to advance development in Mocha/ Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, the government has announced plans to invest $150 million to accelerate road development and several initiatives to support the community’s farming activities.

Ministers of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy were present in the community on Wednesday, to unveil the developments and address residents’ concerns.

Ministers and residents walking through the community

Thus far, $400 million has been utilised to improve roads throughout the community.

The new investment will ensure the completion of seven roads, including the extension of Nelson Street, the continuation of Plantation Prosperity, the western side of Palm Street and Morning Glory, as well as five additional cross streets.

Contractors from Mocha/Arcadia will be hired to carry out the work, with guidance from the Ministry of Public Works.

Minister Deodat Indar responding to concerned resident

Minister Indar estimated that the procurement phase for these roads would take no longer than two weeks.

In addition to the road works, the community is expected to have a tractor pump installed for land drainage within a week.

Additionally, 27 internal drains and beds were cleared and lifted as part of phase one of the development programme.

Minister Kwame McCoy and Minister Zulfikar Mustapha addressing residents

In response to concerned community farmers, Minister Mustapha assured that the community will receive all necessary planting materials and other technical support from the government.

“For us to be successful, you the farmers have to be successful that is why we are making these kinds of allocations” the minister stated.

Overall, these allocations are steps towards ensuring food security within the community.

Improved Mocha roads

After unveiling the improvements, the ministers engaged residents in a walk about exercise.

This provided the minister with an opportunity to witness the upgrades, inspect areas for development and provide general feedback.

In his closing remarks, Minister McCoy reminded residents to exercise patience, as the government continues to work to address the issues affecting them.

Roads to be developed in Mocha/Arcadia

He told residents that “It (the development to the community) is not going to happen all in one day…It is going to take phases and it is going to take incremental steps.”

Other communities across Guyana are soon to benefit from similar sectoral developments.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

