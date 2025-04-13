Another 1,600 persons in Region Four closer to homeownership

Sixteen hundred individuals in Region Four are now closer to homeownership after receiving their house lots along the East Coast corridor during the Ministry of Housing and Water’s ‘Dream Realised’ two-day housing outreach on April 11-12.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Minister within the ministry, Susan Rodrigues, led the allocation exercise at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal.

The lands were allocated at Success, Chateau Margot, Le Ressouvenir, and Felicity Phase II Housing Schemes along the East Coast corridor.

Minister Croal explained that the allottees will be able to access their lands long before the end of this year, following the completion of infrastructure works.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

Already, contracts have been awarded for the infrastructure works with contractors presently mobilising.

The housing developments will have road networks, green spaces, and recreational facilities, among other vital amenities.

Since 2020, the government has developed 86 new housing areas countrywide, of which 37 areas are located in Region Four.

Minister Croal pointed out that the ministry developed 9,000 acres of lands in Region Four to allocate 25,000 house lots.

Scene of the recent housing drive

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues highlighted that the housing sector has restored hope for thousands of Guyanese families, allowing them to achieve homeownership and creating generational wealth.

She stated that efforts are underway to clear the entire housing backlog from all the regions. Region Four, however, is a bit more technical due to the high housing demand.

“It is not a manifesto alone that is guiding us. It is the commitment to improving the quality of life of our people that is guiding us. That is why we are going beyond those commitments,” Minister Rodrigues added.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues addresses residents at the housing drive last Friday

Legal Landownership

Over 500 certificates of title were handed over to allottees from De Endragt, Non Pareil, Strathspey, Bladen Hall, La Reconnaisance, La Bonne Intention, Annandale, Industry, Good Hope and Cummings Lodge.

These individuals can now leverage their ownership documents for loans at the local banks to commence construction on their homes.

From January 2024 to March 2025, 10,443 individuals signed their agreements of sale to initiate the process for their certificates of title.

A landowner receives a certificate of title A landowner receives a certificate of title

Housing Support

Nearly 70 homeowners in Region Four on Saturday received much-needed financial support through the steel and cement subsidy programme, providing them with the gateway to begin construction on their homes.

Through this programme, homeowners building homes valued at $6 million or less received steel and one sling of cement. Persons constructing homes between $6 million and $25 million were provided two slings of cement.

Minister Croal presents a steel and cement voucher to a recipient Minister Croal presents a steel and cement voucher to a recipient

