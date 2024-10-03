Another 300 community roads to be fixed

Contracts will soon be awarded for additional road upgrades in several communities in the county of Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

This is according to General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who explained that residents will continue to bear witness to a litany of projects spearheaded by central government.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

He was at the time highlighting the fervent efforts of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) councillors in New Amsterdam, in light of recent developments at the APNU-dominated Mayor and Town Council.

“These [PPP/C] councillors have been doing extraordinary work..if you go to New Amsterdam, you would see a virtual transformation of the town in terms of community road building, and next week, Berbice would see another maybe 300 roads being awarded. Region Four, Five and Six will see their road works for 2024 being awarded,” Dr Jagdeo said during his weekly press engagement at Freedom House on Thursday.

Significant infrastructure projects are underway to bolster development in Berbice.

Additionally, the construction of a modern four-lane highway connecting New Amsterdam to Moleson Creek, and a deep-water port are slated to be done.

This year, over US$100 million has been allocated to upgrade and widen the Palmyra to Crabwood Creek section of the highway, a vital artery that will facilitate the transportation of goods and services.

These projects, along with large-scale investments in healthcare and energy infrastructure such as modern hospitals and an oil refinery, are poised to transform the region and drive economic growth, particularly in the burgeoning oil and gas sector.

“We are currently, in New Amsterdam, spending over $800 million on building an international track with FIFA standard lights and a FIFA standard ground, and that is under construction now,” Dr Jagdeo added.

Dr Jagdeo also called out the opposition for their anti-development stance, which continues to manifest itself in their tendency to oppose and sabotage projects intended to uplift Guyanese.

Underscoring this historical position held by the opposition, Dr Jagdeo called out its protestations against the establishment of a University of Guyana campus in Berbice, the construction of the Berbice bridge, and the construction of the stadium at Palmyra, among other projects.

“Anywhere that projects are done for the good of people, they try to sabotage those projects. They have always opposed anything good for Berbice. They were opposed to the four-lane road we are building in Berbice…their opposition to Berbice manifested in the closure of two sugar estates in Region Six, and the sending home of large numbers of worker,” he pointed out.

In fulfilling its 2020-2025 manifesto, the current administration has reopened and revitalised the Rose Hall Estate and rehired hundreds of workers, with efforts underway to reopen the Skeldon Estate.

The General Secretary made it clear that despite the superficial ramblings of the opposition, the PPP/C government will continue to implement projects, programmes and policies that promote an improved quality of life for all Guyanese.

