Another single mother gifted a new home by MOM

Denise Lampkin, a 50-year-old mother of three from Amelia’s Ward, Linden has a brand-new reason to celebrate. On Monday, she received the keys to her own home, thanks to the Men on Mission initiative.

Lampkin expressed her gratitude to the government and the Men on Mission for this intervention, noting that her prior living conditions posed a challenge to her livelihood.

She said this new home has taken a weight from her shoulders, as she and her children will now be comfortably accommodated. Previously, she was living in a makeshift home.

“My [previous] house burned down, so the only option I had was to come here and build this little home to make my children comfortable. Then, I reached out to the president, and this was my blessing. I thank God for what has been done for me,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd congratulated Ms Lampkin, and attributed this intervention to the government’s drive to promote homeownership across the country.

“The president made a very specific mention of not leaving anyone behind and ensuring that we are able to reach and touch every citizen, especially the most vulnerable,” he said.

This, Minister Todd explained, is a significant element of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s One Guyana vision.

He said the government is committed to uplifting the lives of the most vulnerable, and commended Lampkin for her efforts to safeguard her family’s livelihood.

“You have given your all, you are working hard here, and we are giving you this momentum. We are proud of your motherhood, and the attention to detail you have paid to your family. This timely gesture is meant to bring empowerment to you,” he expressed.

He reminded that the aim of the Men on Mission is not only to help the most vulnerable, but to tackle social issues through training, mentorship and community support.

“The fact that we are so diligent at this level, where men are giving of their service…it clearly shows that we want Guyana to be a One Guyana, and this is testimony to that,” the minister said.

The men on mission initiative, was first conceptualised by President Ali in 2022. Since then, the group has spearheaded a number of enhancement exercises, and is completing about 50 homes for vulnerable groups across the country. Recently, a youth empowerment and mentorship programme was also launched to equip Georgetown youth with essential life skills.

