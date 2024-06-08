Anti-malaria nets distribution begins in Region Eight

In response to the high incidence of malaria cases in Guyana’s hinterland regions, the Ministry of Health has initiated a mass distribution of insecticide-treated nets in Region Eight.

The initiative is part of Guyana’s broader public health strategy, which includes efforts to eradicate other diseases such as leishmaniasis, leprosy, Chagas, and filaria by 2030.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony delivering the feature address

On Friday, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony travelled to Mahdia and officially launch the Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) mass distribution campaign, under the theme ‘United Against Malaria.’

Similar efforts are being carried out in Regions One and Nine, and will soon commence in Region Seven.

Dr Anthony emphasised that these regions are being prioritised due to their high malaria cases, largely attributed to extensive mining activities.

“We want to look at all the activities that we can have in a region that would lead us to this ultimate goal of eliminating malaria by 2030,” he explained.

In addition to net distribution, the health ministry is collaborating with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and other agencies to train individuals to diagnose malaria cases in mining areas.

Minister Anthony stressed the importance of educating people on the proper use of the nets and raising awareness about the vulnerabilities and prevention methods against malaria.

More than 60,000 insecticide-treated nets will be distributed across Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine in this distribution round.

Minister Anthony noted that these nets are not only effective against malaria but also other mosquito-borne diseases.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the National Malaria Programme (NMP), Dr Kashan James said the ministry aims to decrease malaria cases in Region Eight by 50 per cent by the end of 2024.

The campaign also aims to provide protection to the most vulnerable populations, especially those living and working in high-risk mining areas.

Also attending the launching ceremony were the Hinterland Coordinator, Michael Gouveia; Regional Chairman, Headley Pio; Regional Executive Officer, Peter Ramoutar; Regional Health Officer, Dr Talitha Cort and other officials from the ministry.

