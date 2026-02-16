Applicants to access Region Four housing portal on March 1

The Ministry of Housing will launch a new online portal on March 1 for residents of Region Four who applied for house lots in 2021 and earlier, Minister of Housing Collin Croal announced.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal at the Region Six outreach

The portal will allow the housing ministry to speed up processing for applicants in Region Four.

Among other things, applicants will be able to update their phone numbers or addresses on the portal if any of the information has changed since applying.

During a two-day outreach on Saturday in Corriverton, Region Six, Minister Croal said persons can check and verify whether their name is on the list, “because we’ll be pulling from that pool to be able to recognise persons who have prior applications.”

Additionally, Minister Croal told residents of Region Six that his ministry is determined to clear the backlog in their region.

However, he explained that the same cannot happen for Region Four applicants sooner, “because Region Four itself has over 50,000 pending applicants.”