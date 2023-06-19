Application process for new entrepreneur mentorship programme opens

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce through its Small Business Bureau (SBB), has announced the opening of its new ‘Entrepreneur Mentorship Programme’ which will support the expansion of local businesses.

Although every business is different, the programme enables participants to adapt new skills requires for their niche.

The mentors and coaches will provide various perspectives which are integral for growth in the business world.

According to the ministry, the mentorship programme is a comprehensive initiative designed to provide early-stage entrepreneurs with the guidance, support, and resources needed to navigate the challenges of growing a successful business.

Persons who apply will benefit from three months of one-on-one mentorship sessions with well-experienced and reputable business coaches/mentors.

However, to be eligible, entrepreneurs must be in operation for about two years in the country, be registered under the ‘Small and Medium Sizes Enterprises’ (SME), and be ready and serious to seek growth opportunities for their businesses.

Persons can apply at the website https://docs.google.com/…/1567mUgmfqf6UdYMh…/viewform…

They can also scan the QR code provided on the ministry’s Facebook page.

The application process ends on June 30, 2023.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

