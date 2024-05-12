Kwebanna gets $3M in solar street lights

The community of Kwebanna, in the Moruca sub-district, Region One, received 40 solar-powered street lights valued at $3 million.

This is in keeping with the government’s agenda to ensure hinterland communities are energy-secure.

These lights will help to enhance the safety and security of the residents, businesses, and other socio-economic activities.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during the handing over ceremony for street lights in Kwebanna

The distribution fulfils part of the request made by Kwebanna’s Toshao, Troy Peters, during last year’s National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference.

During the simple handing-over ceremony at the information and communication technology (ICT) hub, Saturday afternoon, Toshao Peters commended the government for its prompt response to delivering the solar lights.

“I am happy that we received these solar lamps based on our request at the village council level…which will benefit my people,” he expressed.

Ten solar lights will be installed within the proximity of the waterfront area, while the remaining 30 will be placed along the road network in the community.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, highlighted that these lights will be placed strategically across the community.

Distribution of solar street lights at Kwebanna in Region One

Last year, 261 solar photovoltaic panels were distributed in Kwebanna to improve electricity access.

The community also has a mini solar farm.

Meanwhile, various developmental projects are also underway in the community including a concrete road network spanning from Santa Rosa to Kwebanna, expansion of the health facility, and construction of the Kwebanna Secondary School.

“Kwebanna in itself is a hub for the Barama River communities and nearby villages…So, in a few weeks when you drive or ride in here in the nights, it will be very bright,” Minister Croal said.

The implementation of initiatives like these aligns with the government’s overall aim to improve the lives of Guyanese by making communities across the nation safer.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

