Men on Mission hands over new house to single mother of three

Forty-seven-year-old Nicola Fraser, a single mother of three from Farm, East Bank Demerara, is now the newest recipient of a two-bedroom house, constructed under President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

Fraser received the keys to her new home on Sunday during a simple handover ceremony.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy hands Nicola Fraser the keys to her new house

Brimming with gratitude, she commended the government and the Men on Mission for their intervention, reflecting on the challenges she has had to overcome.

“On this Mother’s Day, I am very elated to embark on this new chapter of my life. I have always dreamed and longed for a home, or to own my own house. I truly believed that I would have already had my own home, but many obstacles and illnesses prevented me from working, and derailed that plan,” a tearful Fraser expressed.

However, she never gave up hope. She held onto the vision of a future with her own home, a beacon that guided her through these difficult times.

“I kept my faith and continued praying that God would make a way and open doors for me. I am thankful that he did this through Men on Mission. I am utterly grateful to the president…and would like to thank all the other members,” she conveyed.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy said Men on Mission is a driving force behind fostering cooperation and empowering communities.

He added that this gesture reflects the mandate of the government to improve the lives of Guyanese.

Nicola Fraser’s new two-bedroom house in Farm, East Bank Demerara

“We have demonstrated over and over as a government our willingness and our ability to work in every segment of our society, to work with people, various stakeholders, to be able to develop communities and create wholesome families and to make sure that altogether it adds up to a country in which we can all be proud of,” the minister said.

Similar homes are being constructed in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten.

The Men on Mission initiative was launched in 2022 to reintegrate men into society through skills training and productivity.

Beyond building homes, this group has impacted vulnerable communities through a range of vital humanitarian initiatives.

To date, MoM has piloted a number of campaigns and events to advance this agenda, including health outreaches, job fairs, and summer camps.

This year’s $500 million budgetary allocation promises even more support for vulnerable Guyanese.

