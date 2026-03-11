April 3 set as deadline for teachers’ duty-free concession applications

Hundreds of educators in public schools can now benefit from duty-free concessions, with April 3, 2026, set as the deadline for application submission.

Teachers and students using tablets to access learning materials

Under a new multi-year agreement between the government and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) for 2024-2026, the number of concessions granted to teachers has increased by 50 per cent.

In addition, teachers who hold a substantive appointment as a senior master, mistress or above within three years of retirement and have not received a duty-free concession are now entitled.

Teachers in all 10 administrative regions are expected to benefit from this initiative. The eligibility criteria are listed below:

– All heads/principals and deputy heads/deputy principals of grades A and B schools/institutions, immediately on appointment, with three years remaining before retirement.

– All headmasters/mistresses/administrators of grades C, D and E schools/institutes after three years in their appointment, with three years remaining before retirement.

– Senior masters/mistresses and heads of departments of all schools, and Lecturer II of CPCE/technical/craft institutions, after six years in the same position, following their appointment. These persons must have at least three years remaining before retirement.

– Teachers who hold a substantive appointment as senior masters/mistresses or heads of departments or above who are within three years of retirement and have not previously received a duty-free concession on a motor car shall be entitled to one duty-free concession for one motor car up to 1500 cc.

Applicants must submit copies of their birth certificate, first and present appointment letters, TIN certificates, and their national identification card to access concessions.

The application form is available at the following link: https://go.education.gov.gy/tr-duty-free.

The education ministry encourages all eligible educators to take advantage of the opportunity.