Arakaka’s new well to be operational this week

The new eight-inch well drilled at Central Arakaka in the Matarkai sub-district, Region One, will be operationalised this week to provide over 300 residents with enhanced potable water.

A total of $30 million was invested to complete the project.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, addresses Arakaka residents at the meeting on Saturday

During a community engagement at the Arakaka Village office on Saturday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, expressed satisfaction about the successful completion of the well, noting that access to clean water is still a top priority for the government.

Three other wells have been drilled in the area to ensure there is expanded water service. One well was drilled in Four Mile and another in Five Mile.

A trestle to expand the distribution network will be also completed in about two months.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, along with GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal, inspecting works on the Arakaka well

“On the 2025 programme, we still have one more well that we have to drill for you” the housing and water minister stated.

Meanwhile, under the Hinterland Housing Programme, houses will be constructed soon for 10 vulnerable families within Arakaka.

Works have already commenced to obtain the building materials to start the venture.

Further, two bus sheds will be built at Six Mile and 14 Mile.

Residents at the community meeting in Arakaka

“We have the responsibility to ensure that the commitments that we make are practical and deliverable,” the minister reminded those gathered.

Additionally, Minister Croal handed over five solar lights to the 14 Miles community to improve electricity access while Arakaka received gear for sport development.

Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley; Chairman of the Matarkai Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Keith Parker; Chairman of the Community Development Council (CDC), John Phillips and Guyana Water Incorporated’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal were present at the meeting.

