Athletes urged to seize sporting opportunities

Local athletes are being encouraged to take advantage of the opportunities being created locally to nurture their skills.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., made the call during an interview on the Hits and Jam 94.1 FM radio station Monday evening, following the departure of four elite coaches who assessed track and field athletes on the road to Olympics 2028.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson during an interview with radio station HJ 94.1 on Monday

“There is nobody that can turn around and say there has not been tremendous movement of works in some very specific sports. We have narrowed down our sports academy into 12 core sports, but players themselves too, have to be able to use this to their advantage,” the minister emphasised.

The sports academy was launched in 2021 and comprises 12 sports disciplines including rugby, cricket, football, athletics, basketball, table tennis, swimming, hockey, squash, volleyball, tennis, and badminton.

The initiative is now advancing to the secondary phase – the elite training camp, which will see athletes undergoing international training regiments designed and administered by Olympic coaches and medallists.

“These are big investments that we [government] are making but very special kinds of investments,” said Minister Ramson.

Investments are being made in outlying regions to bolster the various sporting disciplines through the construction of multi-purpose facilities and halls.

This is being executed in Regions One, Three, Seven, Eight and Nine.

From these investments youths will be meaningfully engaged, potential talents will be uncovered and sporting cultures will be fostered.

Beyond training opportunities, the minister highlighted that support is also being provided to assist athletes during their travels and games.

The government is also seeking scholarships for athletes and coaches to attend overseas universities.

