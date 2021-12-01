Attorney General meets Professor Joe Amoako-Tuffour from the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, on Wednesday, met with Professor Joe Amoako-Tuffour, the Secretary and a Member of the Economic Management Team attached to the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

The meeting was a consultative exercise on Guyana’s Local Content Bill and Amendments to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act. Professor Joe Amoaka- Tuffour shared lessons learnt by the Ghanaian Government when drafting legislation of this nature. He shared the experiences of eight oil producing countries which he studied and explained the various strategies and mechanisms employed to overcome the myriads of obstacles. He cautioned against aspiring for the perfect legislative framework based on other countries, explaining that with time and experience, Guyana will have to develop its own unique network.

Attorney General Nandlall explained that in drafting the amendments to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act, the intention is to create a transparent, accountable and rigid framework which insulates against political interference.

In relation to the Local Content Bill, the Attorney General emphasised that strenuous efforts are being made to ensure simplicity and a framework that would protect Guyana and its people’s best interest. Minister Nandlall further explained that the legislative endeavors draw heavily from the experiences of Ghana, the inputs of the Professor and from many other jurisdictions whose legislation were examined.

On behalf of the Government of Guyana, the Attorney General expressed his gratitude to Professor Joe-Amoako-Tuffour and the Government of Ghana, for offering Guyana their experience, guidance, and expertise.

Also present at the meeting was a team from the Ministry of Natural Resources comprising of Mr. G. Bobby Gossai Jr., Snr. Petroleum Coordinator, Mr. Martin Pertab, Snr. Petroleum Economist, Ms. Joanna Simmons, Snr. Legal Coordinator, Visal Satram, Legal Officer and Michael Munroe, Legal Officer and members of the Chambers of the Attorney General which comprised of Ms. Debra Kumar, Deputy Solicitor General, Mr. Charles Fung-a-Fatt, SC, Chief Parliamentary Counsel, Ms. Ronetta Sargent, Senior Legal Advisor, Ms. Arti Outar, State Counsel, Ms. Janet Ali, State Counsel and, Ms. Ayana Fable, Parliamentary Counsel.