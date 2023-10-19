Attorney General meets with executive members of Bar Association

On Wednesday, 18th October, 2023 the Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs met with a team of Executive Members of the Guyana Bar Association. The Hon. Attorney General was accompanied by Deputy Solictor General, Ms. Deborah Kumar, Assistant Solicitor General, Ms. Shoshanna Lall and Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Officer, Mr. Rommel St. Hill.

The Bar Association team was headed by Mr. Ronald Bruch-Smith, President of the Guyana Bar Association and included Mr. Robin Stoby SC, Mr. Teni Housty, Mr. Kamal Ramkarran and Mr. Naresh Poonai, Attorneys-at-Law.

The Hon. Attorney General thanked the Bar Council Executives for meeting with him and also expressed his gratitude to the Association for their cooperation in engaging in numerous consultative engagements on various crucial legal issues, including, the review of Bills. He assured the Bar Council of his readiness to meet at any time mutually convenient to discuss important issues from time to time.

The Legal Affairs Minister updated the Bar Council on the Government’s legislative agenda and provided a status update on important projects and programmes being pursued by the Government in the legal sector. These included a status update on the law revision exercise and the Guyana Law Reports.

It was agreed that a Committee will be established to review:

(1) certain concerns raised in respect of the recently enacted Anti-Money

Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (Amendment) Act

2023 and the Guyana Compliance Commission Act 2023;

(2) certain long outstanding litigation involving the Guyana Bar Association and the Attorney General; and

(3) the Legal Practitioners Act.

