Attorney General’s Chambers mourns the loss of Ms. Asasha Ramzan, State Counsel

The Attorney General’s Chambers & Ministry of Legal Affairs is deeply saddened by the passing of Ms. Asasha Ramzan, who was employed as State Counsel from October 2020 to date. Having completed her Legal Education Certificate at the Hugh Wooding Law School, Ms. Ramzan was called to the Guyana Bar in November 2020. She joined the Litigation Department of the Attorney General’s Chambers and distinguished herself as a confident, hardworking, able, and driven attorney-at-law. Ms. Ramzan brought the highest levels of professionalism and proficiency to every matter in which she was involved, and was concerned especially about the plight of the ordinary Guyanese.

Ms. Ramzan was actively involved in numerous public outreach programmes, including assisting with the land regularization programme of the Ministry. She often accompanied the Honourable Attorney General Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP in his public and community outreaches, as part of her demonstrable commitment to assist the ordinary Guyanese. Ms. Ramzan also worked closely with the General Register Office (GRO), providing legal advice on a ready basis to the Registrar on a variety of legal matters.

Asasha will be remembered by her colleagues as energetic, focused and ambitious in all of her professional pursuits. Her dedication to her work is a hallmark of her tenure at the Chambers, for which she stands recognised. These character traits equally applied to the vigour with which she spearheaded cultural activities within the Ministry, including Mashramani, Phagwah, Divali and Eid, Easter and Christmas celebrations.

Ms. Ramzan was a former student of Annandale Secondary School and the University of Guyana.

The Honourable Attorney General and all the staff of the Ministry extend their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms. Asasha Ramzan.

