Aubrey Barker Four-lane Road project advances

– new phases to commence shortly

Three contracts were awarded to expedite the transformation of Aubrey Barker Road into a four-lane highway, a vital link connecting the South Ruimveldt area to Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

The project, executed in phases, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and serve as a key access route to the new Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging residents of Aubrey Barker Road

The announcement was made on Friday during a community engagement led by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill. The meeting came after residents protested the road’s poor condition last Thursday.

Minister Edghill highlighted several benefits that will be derived from the upgrade of the thoroughfare as he acknowledged the current infrastructure’s inability to manage increased traffic and weight of vehicles plying the route daily.

“This project resolves the choke point for residents and commuters. It will improve road safety by putting in footpaths for the children to walk, and better drainage,” the minister pointed out.

Depression on Aubrey Barker Road

He noted that the contractors are expected to mobilise within a week to further advance construction which has already seen significant progress.

Thus far, the first two of four phases have been completed, with the remaining phases progressing steadily.

The new phases will see work being executed from South Ruimveldt’s Well Road to Blacka Canal. It involves the full reconstruction of a 700-meter road into a four-lane highway.

Additionally, the extension of Aubrey Barker Road to the Ogle-Eccles highway is divided into two lots. Works will include the construction of concrete drains on both sides of the road.

Aubrey Barker Road

Thermoplastic road markings, traffic signs, a centre median, bicycle lanes, paved shoulders, walkways, and government reserves on both sides will also be installed. Four precast prestressed concrete bridges across drainage canals will also be constructed.

In the interim, Minister Croal assured residents that immediate repairs would be executed to address the damage caused by ongoing works linked to the Cummings Lodge housing development. He also committed to regular maintenance during construction.

Contractors working on both the roadway and housing projects will be responsible for routine upkeep.

