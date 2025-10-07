Aubrey Barker to Ogle Highway connection to be completed before year-end – President Ali

As construction advances to connect Aubrey Barker Road in South Ruimveldt to the Ogle Highway, residents observe steady progress on what is expected to be a transformative infrastructure link for the city of Georgetown.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali conducted a site inspection to assess the project’s status and its alignment with his administration’s national development goals.

“Before the end of the year, this section from Ogle all the way to the Mandela roundabout will be completed, giving us another four lanes of interconnection,” the President stated.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali visits the Ogle to Aubrey Barker connection

Speaking at the site, President Ali explained the significance of the development:

He said, “The new Ogle Highway connects to this four-lane connection (Aubrey Barker road) that will see traffic connected from Cummings Lodge, Sophia, and other surrounding areas. It goes all the way into South Ruimveldt and then connects back into the Mandela roundabout.”

Portions of the Aubrey Barker road to be completed

The President confirmed that the section between Mandela Avenue and Ogle is mostly completed, with only minor adjustments being made to certain portions of the motorway.

He further outlined the broader vision for the East Coast to East Bank connectivity, emphasising the government’s long-term plan for urban expansion and infrastructure development:

“You have this four-lane interconnection here between Ogle and Eccles, another four lanes at Mandela, which is eight lanes, and then you have the old four-lane road. That’s twelve lanes”, the president explained.

President Ali also highlighted the broader implications of these developments.

Ongoing works for the East Coast Demerara expansion project

“You’ll see similar development going from Ogle all the way to Enmore that will see another four-lane expansion from Ogle, LBI, Lusignan, Mon Repos, and all along the East Coast into Enmore. That will open thousands of acres of land for industrial, manufacturing, commercial, and housing development,” he said.

The Aubrey Barker to Ogle interconnection forms part of the government’s broader infrastructure modernisation programme, aimed at enhancing connectivity, easing traffic congestion, and stimulating socio-economic growth across the Demerara corridor.