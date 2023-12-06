Baracara receives $14M in agriculture inputs to increase production

The community of Baracara in Region Six is set to enhance its agricultural activities, drainage and irrigation, and other agriculture-related works following the investment of some $14.1 million in agriculture resources.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha on Tuesday handed over a tractor and tractor pump valued at $6.6 million, four-disc ploughs costing $690,000, and 20 water tanks valued at $1.2 million.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha handing over the tractor

The farming community also received $5.6 million worth of livestock including two bulls, five heifers, two rams, four pigs, and 2,000 black giant chickens.

During a farmers’ meeting, Minister Mustapha reminded the residents that the supply of resources completes the recent commitment made by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his visit.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha handing over an item

The timely distribution, he said, will provide Baracara with the much-needed inputs to ramp up food production, while generating income for households.

“When President Ali makes a commitment, he wants us to ensure that it is delivered and we continue to follow up and work with the people in the community. When we promised the tractor, we said that we would work with the community to produce a special crop. We know the potential of Baracara,” Minister Mustapha stated.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha handing over an item

He emphasised that Baracara is poised to once again become one of the most productive farming areas in Berbice, noting that the government aims to see more large-scale cultivation there.

Meanwhile, the pump will play a significant part in advancing the drainage and irrigation system, since it will effectively support the flow of water in the recently dug canal, while the tanks will assist with water storage.

Residents of Baracara at the meeting

“I want to make a commitment here. I am trying as much as possible to put in our estimate next year, a structure that we can control the water in that canal that we have dug…So that we don’t have to pump water into it. You will get fresh water from the Canje Creek into that canal…We are seeing real developments taking place in the vibrant community of Baracara,” the agriculture minister added.

Before the recent support, farmers also benefitted from planting materials and infrastructural advancements, breeding animals to develop the cattle and small ruminant sectors, and black giant chickens.

