Baramita Airstrip to get footpath in response to safety concerns

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has raised urgent concerns about the safety risks at Baramita’s airstrip in Region One.

Addressing residents during an outreach in the area on Tuesday, Minister Edghill highlighted the dangers posed by unauthorised vehicles and pedestrians on the runway, which have heightened safety alarms among pilots.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during an engagement in Baramita, Region One

“Oftentimes they are really put at risk because either vehicles are on the runway or people are on the runway and it’s really difficult for them in terms of safety,” he disclosed.

The minister continued, “We want to ensure that you are safe, your children are safe and also with the coming in and taking off of planes, we don’t have any serious catastrophes.”

In response to these concerns, Minister Edghill announced that a footpath gate will be installed by the end of the week to improve access.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill with village representatives at Baramita village centre, Region One

Community Service Officers (CSOs) will oversee the daily opening and closing of the gate for schoolchildren, the elderly, and special events.

Minister Edghill also acknowledged the need for road improvements around the airstrip, which was damaged due to heavy rains.

To this end, $5 million was allocated to the Village Council to hire persons from the community to execute the works.

Residents of Baramita raising their concerns in regards to the Baramita, Region One airstrip

This approach aligns with the government’s broader vision of empowering citizens and ensuring their involvement in all aspects of development.

Plans were also revealed for a comprehensive assessment of Matthew’s Ridge to Baramita corridor as part of the government’s developmental plan 2025.

“The investments we are making in Region One are significant and we will be examining the bridges and roads to identify areas in need of further development,” Minister Edghill stated.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

