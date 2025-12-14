Bare Root community will see more enhancement projects  

Residents of Bare Root along the East Coast of Demerara are set to benefit from major infrastructural developments, including a new community centre, roads and bridges.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand made the announcement on Friday during a community engagement, where she addressed several concerns raised by residents.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, engages residents of Bare Root, ECD

Efforts are underway to regularise land to facilitate the construction of a community centre. The minister also committed to replacing a community sign recognising a young female achiever within the community.

In addition, she noted that discussions will be held with Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha regarding the construction of a bridge that had been promised to residents.

Minister Manickchand explained that while some of the projects will take some time to begin due to procedures, residents will see the cleaning initiative and other works commence soon.

Reflecting on interventions made by the previous PPP/C government, Minister Manickchand recalled the effort it took to provide electricity and water to residents, which involved working with Guyana Power and Light and the Guyana Water Inc. and giving households time to pay connection costs in instalments.

“Those things took time, but it didn’t mean we were not working for you. Even if you don’t see me every day, I am your servant. That is what I am here to do,” she emphasised.

Similar initiatives like this are being executed across the country in keeping with the government’s commitment to enhance the livelihood of all Guyanese.