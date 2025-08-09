Bartica rallies behind a clear vision for Guyana’s future

Bartica came alive on Saturday as thousands of persons from the town and surrounding communities turned out in a strong and vibrant show of support for President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision for a united Guyana.

The rally, being held in the heart of the township, has attracted citizens of all ages, decked out in vibrant red and waving the PPP flag. Many said they came out as an expression of their confidence in the leadership of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Residents gathered at the public meeting at Bartica, Region Seven

From early in the day, the atmosphere was charged with excitement; citizens gathered to rejoice in five years of unprecedented social and economic growth.

The large number reflects a clear demonstration of the support for the administration of the PPP/C in Bartica and the extent of their endorsement of five more years of economic transformation.