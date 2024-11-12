Bartica resident lauds Govt’s outreach

– Says ‘Travelling to Georgetown was a very tedious task’

Residents of Region Seven, particularly those in Bartica, previously had to travel by river to Region Two or Georgetown for basic services, such as renewing or applying for business registrations.

This was no longer necessary on Monday and Tuesday, when the Ministry of Legal Affairs, alongside its sub-agency, the Deeds and Commercial Registry Authority (DCRA), hosted a successful outreach exercise at the Bartica Community Centre Ground.

The initiative aimed to resolve numerous legal issues and facilitate services such as business registrations and deed polls, among others. Free legal advice was also available to residents, with attorneys from the Attorney General’s Chambers present to assist.

Resident, Jermaine Joseph expressed gratitude for the initiative which he said saved him time and money.

“I’m renewing my business registration which otherwise would have been a very tedious task having to travel to Georgetown or have someone do it for you at an additional cost, so I’m glad that I [can] access those services here today,”he said.

Four Miles resident Natasha Peterson, who owns a general supplies store, said she managed to update important documents. This process, which would usually take her a day or more to do, were completed within twenty minutes.

“We used to have to travel to Essequibo or get somebody to do it for you, and you would have to go to Georgetown to do a Power of Attorney. So, the fact that I could’ve gotten two of my things to be done within 20 minutes, O my God, that’s awesome,” Peterson noted, commending the government.

At the opening of the two-day exercise, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall announced that the government will soon establish a permanent branch office for the DCRA in Bartica.

Vian Saigo, the proprietor of a salon, pointed out that this will allow for more businesses to be registered and follow the necessary procedures to benefit from government programmes.

“[It will allow us] to feel more secure especially when GRA would come around to find out if your business is registered…some of us are single parents and this is my opportunity where I can do something for myself as well as for my kids.

“I’m thankful for this gesture and this opportunity…that’s the right way of starting and doing things and…complying with the laws and regulations,” Adams noted.

Since 2020, more than 60,000 businesses have been registered.

Regions One and Nine benefitted from similar outreaches earlier in the year. The regions were able to file any deed and register any mortgage or debenture. Bills of sale were also filed by residents.

