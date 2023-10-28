Basic commodity prices slashed at MOA, GPF farmers’ market

The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force, successfully hosted another farmers’ market on Saturday, offering reduced prices on essential commodities like eggs, chickens, and vegetables.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, present at the activity at Eve Leary ground, praised the event, highlighting the opportunity for buyers to access products at significantly lower prices.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacting with some of the vendors at the Ministry of Agriculture and Guyana Police Force farmers’ market

He stated, “Close to 20 tons of produce, outside of the more than 17,000 pounds of meat, was sold here today. The line for the eggs and chickens was long, showing that everyone enjoyed the prices.”

The President emphasised the community spirit and economic benefits of such events, addressing market issues and livelihoods. He also highlighted the conducive environment at the location for fostering cooperation, expressing the need to optimise infrastructure and create open spaces for similar activities.

Some of the fruits and vegetables that were on sale at the market

President Ali mentioned future steps, stating, “The next step we must move to is growing orchards so children and their families can go and pick the fruits and spend the day on the farms.”

In attendance was Madanlall Ramraj, the Director General and Chief Planning Officer of the ministry, who noted that the market day aims to reduce the cost of living. He highlighted the government’s commitment to involving everyone in the agriculture sector through collaborations such as this.

Director General Ramraj acknowledged the success of the collaboration with the police force, stating, “Due to this collaboration, we have seen its success, we have seen many officers participating.”

Patrons walking out with their boxes of chicken from the farmers’ market

Commissioner of Police (acting), Clifton Hicken, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with the agriculture ministry, emphasising the benefits for the force.

He explained, “We had a joint services meeting and the president alluded to the fact that joint services must have an opportunity to benefit just like others from whatever opportunity presents itself. And so, we decided to collaborate with the ministry to host a farmers’ market.”

The farmers’ market featured 151 vendors offering their produce and products for sale on the ground.

