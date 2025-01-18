‘Because We Care’ cash grant increased to $50,000 per student

– $11B allocated to fund distribution in 2025

– 205,000 children to benefit

The government has announced a significant increase in the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, raising it to $50,000 per student for 2025.

Combined with a $5,000 uniform voucher, the total assistance now amounts to $55,000 per student.

A total of $11 billion has been allocated in the 2025 National Budget to fund the distribution of the grant to 205,000 children nationwide.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

This initiative was disclosed by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh during the 2025 National Budget presentation in the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to education and family support, Dr Singh noted that the increase is part of ongoing efforts to honour commitments and implement impactful measures to support families and advance education.

The “Because We Care” cash grant has steadily increased since its reintroduction by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, after being abolished under the previous administration.

Minister Singh said, “we not only reintroduced it, but we’ve been increasing it.”

The grant increased from $19,000 in 2021 to $45,000 in 2024, providing financial relief to hundreds of thousands of families across Guyana. A total of $27 billion was disbursed to children under this grant.

The additional funds this year will continue to ease the cost of education-related expenses for families, a vital source of financial assistance for many.

With this grant, parents will be well-equipped to afford their children’s basic academic needs including clothing and food.

As the academic year progresses, the government will continue to implement lasting initiatives to foster a healthy and safe environment conducive to learning.

