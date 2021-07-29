‘Because We Care’ is a matter of prioritising our children

-Minister Rodrigues at Region Six distribution

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, MP, says the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant is the Government’s way of prioritising Guyana’s children.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues MP delivers her address at Albion

The Minister made this statement at the Albion Primary School on Thursday, one of several locations she visited to deliver the grant in Region Six.

This Williamsburg Nursery School student receives his cash grant from Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues MP.

“In times like these, in difficult times now, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that there is no better time for us to be able to bring this to you, to deliver this to you than now,” she said.

Minster Rodrigues said the grant “will never be money wasted” and urged parents to use it wisely for the benefit of their children.

She also noted that the Government is not neglecting the country’s basic needs and they will continue providing all services equitably across the Regions.

“We are hopeful that the nation can see that all of the commitments we’ve made that we are going to honour each and every one of those and that we are going to deliver for the people.”

Minister Rodrigues also urged residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their children, since it is important that school reopens in September.

“This is why it is important for us to take our vaccine so that we can protect ourselves, and by protecting ourselves, we are protecting our children.”

Several parents told DPI that they were grateful to the Government for the cash grant.

“Sometimes my husband don’t get work, sometimes he get work and yeah, this will help me out a lot,” Ms. Romana Etwareo said.

Mr. Andrew Deolall after collecting the cash grant for his children

Mr. Andrew Deolall, a father of two, says the initiative would benefit all, especially those who are underprivileged and who are finding it difficult at this time. “It’s a big form of relief because the way how things are going in the country, it’s very tough at this time, so it’s a big help.”

Ms. Amrita Sukhcharam

Another parent, Ms. Amrita Sukhcharam, said, “I feel so glad that I collect the money because I go get it fo buy school thing for the children.”

Ms. Romana Etwareo collects her children’s cash grant

Minster Rodrigues delivered a cash grant valued at $11.6 million for the public school students of Albion, Belvedere, and Williamsburg Primary and Nursery Schools in Region six.