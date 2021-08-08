‘Because We Care’: Over $10M distributed at Supply Primary School

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, MP, has distributed over $10 million to parents and guardians of Supply, East Bank Demerara from the Government’s ‘Because We Care’ cash grant initiative. A total of 578 envelopes were prepared for the students in Supply, Pearl and Onderneeming, Region Four.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar MP addresses parents at the school.

The ‘Because We Care’ grant is valued at $15,000 this year and the School Uniform and Supplies Grant, $4,000, giving a total of $19,000 for each child in the public education system.

During a simple ceremony at the Supply Primary School, Minister Indar encouraged attendees, especially the teachers, to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar MP and a parent

“You know teachers are like second parents to children. They are in close contact to our children, and a lot of our teachers are not vaccinated and refuse to take the vaccine.

“As parents, you want have to have that comfort that when you send your child to school, the teachers that administer the classes are also protected from the virus. So, teachers I ask you to get yourself vaccinated.”

Some of the beneficiaries

The Minister told the parents that the $19,000 per child is the first tranche of the support. He added that the Government will incrementally increase the fund until it reaches $50,000 by 2025.

“That is a promise we made, and it is one that we are delivering on.”

Beneficiaries of the grant shared their thoughts on the initiative with DPI.

Ms. Onica Jones

Ms. Onica Jones said because of the pandemic, it has been difficult to provide for her five children. She was quick to note, however, that with cash grant will financially support her children. She plans to use the money to purchase foodstuff and electronic devices so that her children can connect to the online classes.

“I feel wonderful because it comes in handy. At least, knowing the children being at home you can get to use the cash grant for food and you can also buy devices for them,” she said.

Grandmother of two, Ms. Joan Issacs

Ms. Joan Issacs, who is the sole caregiver of her two grandchildren said, “It’s a little bit of help because as a grandparent, it would assist me in getting things for the children for school.”

In the coming days, more Government Ministers would be travelling across the country to conduct a similar distribution exercise.