Berbice Expo and Trade Fair vital platform for fostering cooperation

The eighteen Berbice Expo and Trade Fair which was opened on Friday night at the Rose Hall Community Centre Ground, East Canje Berbice is a vital platform for fostering cooperation among local businesses.

This was stressed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during his feature address at the expo.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha delivers his feature address at the Berbice Expo and Trade Fair

“This event is a cherished annual tradition and a vital platform for celebrating the dynamism of local businesses and industries. It allows us to forge new partnerships, foster collaboration, and explore the boundless opportunities for driving economic growth,” the minister stated.

He added that the expo which is being held under the theme “Innovation in oil, gas, and agriculture for a sustainable future,” showcases the strength and diversity of Region Six.

The region’s resources play an important role in advancing the country’s agriculture sector, aiding in food security, employment, and sustainability.

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) booth at the expo

Minister Mustapha said Berbice’s rich agricultural heritage and hardworking people have been a cornerstone of Guyana’s economy for centuries.

“It’s fertile lands and resilient communities have shaped the development of our nation, making it a region that exemplifies both potential and perseverance,” the agriculture minister said.

Additionally, to achieve Guyana’s and CARICOM’s food security bill by 25 per cent by 2025, the government has invested large sums to modernise and transform agriculture.

According to the minister, Berbice has been instrumental in driving innovation and growth to achieve food security.

As a result, the government will continue to make targeted investments to ensure the region remains committed to leading agriculture activities.

Currently, the region is seeing an increase in the production of brackish water shrimp from 10,000 kilogrammes monthly to approximately 100,000 kilogrammes.

Last year the industry brought in $1.8 billion to the rural economy in Region Six.

Other agricultural interventions include rebuilding the rice processing facility at Black Bush Polder and reviving the Rose Hall Sugar Estate.

The PPP/C government is adamant about building a resilient agriculture sector in all regions across the country to ensure Guyana remains the food basket of the Caribbean.

