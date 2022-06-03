Berbice fisherfolk to receive $150,000 relief grants by July – Vice President

Fisherfolk from across East Berbice – Corentyne ( Region Six) are expected to start receiving $150,000 relief grants by July.

This was announced by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who held a meeting with fishermen Thursday evening, at the Classic International Hotel, Corentyne.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo during the meeting today

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on May 31, had announced a $150,000 one-off relief grant for fisherfolk across the country, during a meeting with fishermen from Windsor Forest and other surrounding villages in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Dr. Jagdeo told the Berbice fisherfolk that the aim is to utilise the month of June to thoroughly verify the names and the number of fisherfolk who reside in the county, ensuring that the rightful recipients benefit from the support.

To this end, he requested guidance from the fishermen, who he believes could provide assistance in this regard. He explained that the strategic step will help the process to run smoothly.

Meanwhile, the Vice President stated that the administration continues to work tirelessly, ensuing that Guyanese fisherfolk plying their trade in Suriname’s waters, receive their official licences.

A Section of the gathering at today’s meeting with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

He reiterated that the matter remains a priority of the government. However, Dr. Jagdeo stressed that from all the efforts being made at the highest level, there is little progress.

The matter has even reached the Surinamese parliament but there has been no favourable response thus far.

“We were hoping that they come at the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, but that did not happen,” he added.

Government has made it clear that it will not relent on its promise to address the fishing licences matter with the Surinamese authority.

