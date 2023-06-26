Bids open for the reconstruction of the New Amsterdam Prison

The New Amsterdam Prison will soon undergo significant construction works worth millions, as bids for the reconstruction of the facility has been opened by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This forms part of the government’s overall reform and modernisation programme for the Guyana Prison Service, which is targeting the transformation of the prison from a penal to a correctional institution.

New Amsterdam Prison

With a total of $5.5 billion being earmarked for the Guyana Prison Service this year, some $2.2 billion was budgeted to advance construction at the Mazaruni and Lusignan Prisons and to commence work for the reconstruction of the New Amsterdam Prison.

Additionally, the home affairs ministry is inviting suitable contractors to build a Transitional Centre in Region Four.

Interested bidders can inspect the bidding document (s) and obtain further information from the ministry’s finance department located at Lot 6 Brickdam Stabroek, Georgetown.

The bid document can be uplifted from the ministry upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $3,500.

Bids shall be addressed to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.

It must be submitted no later than 09:00 hours on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Bids will be opened at 09:00 hours on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the presence of those bidders or their representatives who choose to attend the opening.

All bids must be accompanied by valid Certificates of Compliance from the Manager of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

