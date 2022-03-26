BIT graduates 86 in Region Five

Some 86 young persons from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) graduated on Friday from the Board of Industrial Training’s (BIT) National Training Project for Youth Empowerment (NTPYE) in commercial food preparation, garment construction, cosmetology and agro-processing.

At the graduation ceremony held at the Hurricane Harbour, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P, told graduates that the event is testimony to their ambition to be fully equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge to become better versions of themselves.

“This graduation is not for me, commander or the head table, but this graduation is yours. Importantly you can say to yourself that I started something and I finished it. It is very important especially in a world filled all kind of issues you must compliment yourself that you started and you finished,” he said.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P.

Deputy Commander Guy Nurse said the programme has assisted in the reduction in region’s crime by over 40 percent.

Minister Hamilton said the programme will continue in the region, as well as a partnership with the police. The approach, he said, is in keeping with government’s manifesto promise to provide opportunities for citizens to learn life -long skills.

“We are looking to you to help us to intervene in communities, which based on your statistics, you need think that there is some need for people to be guided and trained.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BIT, Richard Maughn told graduates that education and training are key pillars to improving one’s marketability in today’s society and as such, they need to be determined about what they want for their future.

“I charge you to envision your future, to plan for your future and keep moving forward with the plans and vision you have, as well to revise and reform when needed so that you can achieve the things you want for your life,” he said.

Board of Industrial Training (BIT), Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn

DPI also spoke to some of the graduates about their journey.

Umadevi Blakarn, a single mother of two, was among the cheerful graduates in Region Five. She told DPI that her journey at times was challenging.

“I had to take my children sometimes with me which was very hard, but I went through it by the grace of God and I am very happy to graduate today, because I feel proud as a single mom to do it, and so if you want this then you just have to be yourself and go for the goal that you want,” Umadevi said.

Another graduate, 21-year-old Dharanpaul Seecharan, who was the lone male among 34 females in his cosmetology course said that make-up, manicure and pedicure have been his passion for some time now and so partaking in the course was a ‘no-brainer’.

“It felt a bit stressful at first but I got over it and so I would tell other males who may want to join to follow their dreams and do what they love to do the most. Never listen to the negativity, but the positive things and you will move forward in life,” he said.

Now certified in commercial food preparation, Vanessa Persaud said she learnt about the programme “from a friend and they were selling it pretty good and I got hooked. It was such a great experience and I am so privileged to be given this opportunity.” Also present at the ceremony were Regional Chairman Vickchand Ramphal, Vice Regional Chairman Rion Peters, and BIT Senior Technical Officer Bevon Shepherd, among others.