Boosting Guyana’s marine fleet: Four new vessels to come on stream

With the imminent arrival of four new multimillion-dollar vessels, Guyana’s maritime transport capacity is poised for a significant boost, ensuring efficient, safe, and effective trade and commerce.

Of the four vessels, two are state-of-the-art pilot boats, built by French shipbuilder OCEA. These vessels are now complete. They are preparing to sail to Port Georgetown.

The pilot boats are the first of several new additions to the country’s marine fleet.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill further announced that the two additional ferries, purchased from Greece, will soon be joining the Transport and Harbours Department.

“We have already purchased a new vessel, where the legal paperwork is at its final stages. By the 25th and 26th of this month, that vessel will be steaming down to Port Georgetown, and that will be adding to the fleet we have out at the Supenaam/ Parika route. If you think that is the high point and a great achievement, I can also tell you that we are finalising now from Greece another ocean-going vessel to ply the Georgetown, Region One route,” Minister Edghill revealed on Tuesday.

The minister said that these ferries will greatly improve the transport of passengers and cargo, helping economic growth in the regions served by the ferries.

The ferry designated for the Essequibo crossing will carry up to 86 caravan-type vehicles, significantly surpassing the current capacity of the MV Sabanto and MV Canawan, which carry just over 50 vehicles.

The new vessel can nearly double the current capacity for transporting goods, which will reduce delays and help the country’s commercial and agricultural activities.

Another boat will serve the Georgetown to Region One route, capable of carrying 55 caravans or 19 trucks each trip.

Minister Edghill anticipates this vessel will multiply the region’s cargo and vehicle movement capacity by as much as six times per trip.

These investments are part of the government’s plan to improve water transportation and support sectors that rely on dependable transport connections across the country.

“The visionary leadership by President Ali and his cabinet are not accidental. All of these investments are intentional and purpose-driven because we are building not just oil and gas, but agriculture is being expanded. Tourism is being expanded. The build-out of government services in the hinterland communities are being expanded,” Minister Edghill asserted.

Meanwhile, three boats are underway to transport agricultural goods through the Demerara, Berbice, and Pomeroon rivers.

Once completed, these boats will support the government’s goals to boost rural productivity and improve market access for farmers in remote areas.