BOSAI workers to end strike

On September 25, 2025, following reports of strike action by workers of the BOSAI Bauxite Mining Company in Linden, the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning sought to engage the management of the company and the workers’ representatives of the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE).

The Chief Labour Officer, Mr. Dhaneshwar Deonarine, chaired a meeting with the parties where several issues arose and several proposals put forward in an effort to bring the strike action to an end.

A Terms of Resumption was executed on today’s date, the terms of which are as follows:

1. The Union shall call off the strike with immediate effect.

2. The Union undertakes to ensure that there is full resumption by all workers on September 26, 2025.

3. There shall be no victimization by either party and the status quo ante shall remain.

4. The parties shall meet at the Ministry of Labour to commence conciliation on Monday, the 29th day of September, 2025.

Monday’s conciliation meeting will set out to bring all issues that led to the strike action to the forefront with the aim of coming to an amicable and fair resolution for all parties.

The Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning remains dedicated to fostering a harmonious industrial relations climate and welcomes the constructive step taken by both parties to end the strike and pursue conciliation in good faith.