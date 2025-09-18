Brand Guyana Gondola to be launched on Saturday

– to further promote “Made in Guyana” products

The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-INVEST) will launch a designated space called “Brand Guyana Gondola” at Massy’s locations in Providence on the East Bank of Demerara, and Turkeyen along the East Coast of Demerara on Saturday.

The initiative is a collaborative effort among GO-INVEST, the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), and GNBS.

The launch is set for Saturday, September 20, 2025

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the space will highlight and promote locally manufactured products that bear the esteemed “Made in Guyana” certification mark, authorised by the Guyana Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

This dedicated retail space will ensure a stable location for Guyanese products to be showcased and offered to consumers, driving national and international consumer confidence in Guyanese goods, the release noted.

Chief Investment Officer Dr Peter Ramsaroop explained that the implementation of the project is more than just a display.

“It’s a declaration…that Guyanese products are competitive, high-quality, and ready for the world. We are excited to launch this initiative in partnership with the GMC and GNBS, and thanks to Massy Stores for their support in bringing this vision to life,” Dr Ramsaroop noted.

This project partially fulfils the broader vision of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to expand the agroprocessing industry and ensure strong government support for its growth.

Some local products made in Guyana

The head of state has, on numerous occasions, pointed out that the expansion of this and other agriculture sub-sectors has an inextricable link to achieving food security in the region.

At his most recent press conference on Tuesday, the president reiterated that the end goal is to position Guyana as a regional food hub for the rest of the Caribbean.

“We have said very clearly that agro-business opportunity, food security and agriculture are not only going to be a priority of the government, but it will be an area for investment opportunities,” the president stated. “We have to create, through the infrastructure we invest in and through the type of partnership we build, this ecosystem to support the business and economic opportunities out of the agro business development hub.

The government budgeted some $800 million to support co-investment projects with the private sector this year to boost agro-processing capabilities.