Breached Mabura trail to be accessible today

The breached section of Mabura trail which leads to Region Nine is expected to be accessible by this afternoon. Emergency repair works to the breached section are underway after it broke away this morning.

The Ministry of Public Works on its official Facebook page “a contractor has been mobilised to address the breached section of the Mabura Trail near Surama.”

“The contractor’s engineer on the ground says repair works have commenced and traffic should be flowing by this afternoon,” the ministry also disclosed.

It said sections of the road which broke away is “routinely maintained” by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Government has major plans for the development of the road which links Linden, Region 10 to Lethem, Region Nine.

The public works ministry has already signed a contract to the tune of $3.19 billion to upgrade 32 bridges between Kurupukari and Lethem. This will see the timber bridges along the stretch replaced with concrete bridges.

Additionally, a contract worth $US190 million for the construction of the road from Linden to Mabura Hill road in asphaltic concrete. It is the first phase of the road that will eventually lead to Lethem.

