Brickdam Police Station to be rebuilt- Home Affairs Minister

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP, said the government is committed to rebuilding the Brickdam Police Station, which was recently destroyed by fire.

The minister said cabinet will be approached for the hundreds of millions of dollars needed for the reconstruction.

Minster of Home Affairs Robeson Benn MP

“The very fact that we have identified that we will rebuild, restore, the fact that we are meeting today, says that this is what we will do. We will rebuild, restore and build better and much of the building, better has to come from within ourselves as individuals as personalities,” the minister stated.

About 80 per cent of the Brickdam Police Station was destroyed by fire last Saturday. The police headquarters housed the Officers’ Mess Hall, the Traffic Department and the Inquires and Criminal Investigation Departments (CID), as well as the prosecutors’ and commanders’ offices.

Officials said the fire started in the upper part of an eastern building in the station’s compound at around 11:00 hrs.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall MP

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC said the destruction of the station does not affect government. It has instead put hundreds of prisoners, whether innocent or guilty, along with their families at an inconvenience.

“Whenever these acts occur, whether they do it to a school or they do it to a police station, government is not phased, government is not affected. The people of our country are affected, Guyana is set back,” he said.

He said the burning down of the station will affect the magisterial district of Georgetown. This is because most of the files from the criminal justice system were housed in the building, the Attorney General said.