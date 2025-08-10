Bridges to be constructed at Puruni and Kurupukari

Residents of Region Seven are set to benefit tremendously in the next five years, as the People’s Progressive Party Civic Government plans to construct major bridges at Kurupukari and Puruni.

The announcement was made by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during his passionate and vibrant speech at his party’s rally in Bartica on Saturday.

Dr Ali noted that the bridges will “cut down travel cost” and make the region more accessible.

Vehicles that need to cross at Puruni and Kurupukari are transported across the river on a large barge pulled by a boat, which is an outdated process.

Already, the country is witnessing the construction of the Demerara River Crossing – a bridge that will revolutionise travel between Regions Three and Four.

Dr Ali said the region will also benefit from the creation of a special development fund “to ensure you have access to capital and your interest rate will go down.”

He said that the progress in Bartica and Region Seven over the last five years will continue, and proclaimed that in “Region Seven, the next five years will be UP!, UP!, UP!.”

The president promised that more resources would be made available to the communities in Bartica to improve the quality of life in the next five years.