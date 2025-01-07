Bridging the digital divide: 146 ICT Hubs completed in the Hinterland

In 2024, a significant landmark was reached in Guyana’s efforts to bridge the digital divide between the coastland and the hinterland.

The Hinterland Connectivity Project completed 146 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hubs for underserved communities in the hinterland.

The hubs are equipped with 129 solar systems and 126 high-speed internet connections.

At a press briefing on Monday, Prime Minister Brigadier ret’d, Hon Mark Phillips noted government investments in the hubs are transforming lives in remote communities.

A total of US$11.1 million was invested in the Hinterland Connectivity Project, representing 66% of the total estimated cost of US$17 million.

This investment has facilitated the training of ICT hub managers, technicians, and solar specialists, ensuring the sustainability and effective operation of these vital community resources.

Expanding internet access

Beyond the ICT hubs, the government expanded internet access in communities across Guyana.

The National Data Management Authority (NDMA) invested $1.05 billion to connect 215 out of 253 targeted communities with high-speed internet, leveraging Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) technology, such as Starlink.

This initiative, the prime minister said, has empowered residents in these areas with access to essential online services and education platforms like the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and a full menu of online opportunities.

To emphasise the transformation that is taking place on account of the initiative, Prime Minister Mark Phillips noted that four years ago when he visited some of these communities and tried connecting to the internet, he failed. “We have reached the stage today where we are connected,” he said.

The Industry and Innovation Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister further has provided ICT training to over 1500 individuals nationwide. They include 1,386 students and 24 persons with disabilities.

The ‘Girl Code’ initiative, a key component of this effort, empowered 150 young women with coding and programming skills, nurturing a passion for innovation and technology from an early age.

These programmes are designed to equip citizens with the necessary digital skills and empower them to thrive in the rapidly evolving workforce in a new digital ecosystem.

