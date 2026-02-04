Browne‑Shadeek defends Indigenous identity, slams Opposition’s ‘misguided’ housing remarks

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, rejected misguided statements made by members of the Parliamentary Opposition and defended indigenous culture and traditional living.

During the Budget 2026 debate on Tuesday at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Minister Browne-Shadeek criticised comments made by Opposition Members of Parliament regarding the government’s housing programs for Amerindians.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Minister Browne-Shadeek stated that their statements are offensive. Emphasising that traditional homes are not symbols of failure or poverty, but rather reflect “Indigenous culture, climate awareness, sustainability, and identity passed down through generations.”

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek

Minister Browne-Shadeek referenced a message she received from Luana Augustus, a young Patamona woman from Cato Region Eight, who expressed her concerns over remarks attributed to an MP with the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, suggesting that Amerindians should move away from living in traditional, troolie houses.

“Development should give people choices, not erase who we are,” the minister said, noting that real progress for indigenous communities includes improved access to clean water, healthcare, education, roads, and economic opportunities.

A traditional Amerindian home

Minister Browne-Shadeek underscored that when residents in parts of Region Eight were consulted on housing programmes, many chose to maintain traditional designs, highlighting the importance of dignity, consultation, and respect for cultural preferences.

Meanwhile, she also criticised Opposition MP Sherod Duncan’s understanding of indigenous issues, outlining that he has served in the National Assembly for six years yet confuses Amerindian land ownership with land ownership on the coastland.

The minister reaffirmed that Budget 2026 will continue to support indigenous development while preserving cultural identity, stressing that progress must be shaped by the priorities and choices of the people of Guyana.