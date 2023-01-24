Budget 2023 builds on a strong foundation – MP Smith

Budget 2023 will continue to solidify the foundation set by the PPP/C Government when it took office in 2020, Government Member of Parliament, Dr Tandika Smith said during the budget debates on Monday in the National Assembly.

She reflected on the undue hardships imposed during the tenure of the APNU+AFC Coalition government.

Government Member of Parliament, Dr Tandika Smith during Monday’s budget debates

“They took away the Because We Care cash grant from our school children, over 7,000 sugar workers were fired, they increased their salaries from 50 to more or less 100 per cent, they placed VAT on water and electricity, building materials, fertilisers, VAT on data, medical supplies and over 200 food items…They fired over 200 Amerindian CSOs placing our Amerindian brothers and sisters on the breadline,” she pointed out.

Dr Smith noted that Amerindians are now able to experience true development in various sectors.

The allocation to the Ministry of Health this year will see four telemedicine centres being established in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine, and upgrades to health centres in Annai, Karasabai and Sand Creek.

She noted that Moruca and Mabaruma will soon get maternal waiting homes, while Monkey Mountain and Shulinab now have medical personnel stationed there to provide medical service to residents.

Focusing on Region Three, the MP said this region is becoming one of Guyana’s main economic hub, pointing to the new four-lane Demerara River Bridge and the Schoonord to Crane highway, which are taking shape.

Among other developments, many are benefitting from house lot distributions, while 30 of the 36 health centres in the region have been upgraded.

Also, the region will soon benefit from a modern Regional Hospital.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

