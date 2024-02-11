Budget 2024 has the potential to transform, develop lives – Min. Indar

-As govt hold community engagement in Region Three

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on Saturday said budget 2024 has the potential to develop the lives of all Guyanese through a focus and targeted set of measures and policies.

The minister was at the time addressing residents of La Jalousie, Wallers Delight and Ruimzeight, Region Three while informing them of the plethora of benefits available to them in the budget.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar addressing residents of Region Three

The minister said “we are a government that works at a breakneck speed”, while noting that the government is doing as much as possible within their term.

In addition, the minister highlighted that the government had to overcome a lot of hardships when they returned to Office in 2020 during the COVID 19 environment, noting that the whole country was at a standstill.

“We went out and we lift up the country,” he said.

Minister Indar told the residents that with the right policies and socioeconomic philosophy, Guyana turned out to be fastest growing economy in the world.

Residents at the community engagement on Saturday

Further, the minister noted that the string of community engagements that are ongoing forms part of government’s agenda of having improved communication with the residents, and to make sure commitments made are being fulfilled.

He reported that community engagements are being exercised by all members of government and will continue across Guyana.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

