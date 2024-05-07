Investments secure in Guyana – Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Robert Persaud has provided reassurance to existing and prospective investors, affirming that their investments are secure within Guyana’s borders despite the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

During a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Persaud emphasised Guyana’s robust case, backed by widespread support from every member of the United Nations and gaining global recognition and acceptance.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI)

“We have always maintained that Guyana is safe, stable, and is a certain place to have investments.

“…There is not a single day in which you see investors both local and international looking at opportunities and seeking them here in Guyana,” the Foreign Secretary emphasised.

Persaud stressed that there should be no doubt about the safety and security standards

The secretary noted that such an economy is due to the many investments that are made by both the private and public sectors.

“A lot of it is due to the investments being made by both the private and public sectors, and a lot of it is also foreign investors. And so, that certainly holds a high level of investors’ confidence in doing business in Guyana,” Persaud asserted.

Highlighting Guyana’s status as the world’s fastest-growing economy, Persaud attributed this success to significant investments from both the private and public sectors, as well as foreign investors.

Regarding advice for potential investors, Persaud emphasised ‘the time is now’, noting the rapid pace of development in Guyana and the urgency to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Persaud underscored the importance of government policies and incentives for investment credibility, highlighting the role of the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) in facilitating such initiatives.

“One of the features and advantages that Guyana has been able to project, and attract the type of trade delegations is due to people being confident about what is taking place with the management and the economic and political level of our country,” the foreign secretary recounted.

Assuring continued commitment from the government, Persaud reiterated their dedication to fostering a resilient environment conducive to both local and foreign investors.

