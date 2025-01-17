Budget 2025: $7 billion to start construction of new CJIA terminal

The government plans to invest some $7 billion to commence the construction of a new world-class terminal building at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

According to Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, this move will increase the airport’s capacity and efficiency.

Dr Singh reminded that in 2020 the government inherited a “botched” Cheddi Jagan International Airport project at a reduced scope yet ironically larger price tag.

“We had to salvage that project. We had to re-engage with the company, renegotiate and try to bring that project to some semblance of decency at the domestic infrastructure level,” the minister said.

The minister lamented that the CJIA has already outgrown its capacity due to the exponential increase in international traffic. Last year, more than 856,000 passengers were processed at the airport, exceeding 2023 figures.

“The new 150,000 square foot terminal building will showcase our country’s natural beauty and will allow for additional duty-free zones, retail opportunities, rental offices and lounges,” he explained.

With these developments, the CJIA will have dedicated buildings for arrivals and departures, and a functioning transit lounge.

Already, extensive renovations are underway, including an inline baggage system, a commercial centre, a VIP lounge, and a new administrative building.

Additionally, Dr Singh noted that the government in 2024 completed the rehabilitation of several hinterland airstrips, including the Baramita, Port Kaituma, Paruima, Phillipai and Lethem runways.

“In 2024 $2 billion was expended to rehabilitate airstrips in several areas, including Eteringbang, advance works at Ekereku Bottom, Kaieteur, Kaikan, Karisparu and others,” the minister told the House.

This year, another $2.5 billion has been dedicated to the completion and rehabilitation of additional hinterland airstrips, including those in Apoteri, Aishalton and Chenapou, Region Nine.

