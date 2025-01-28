Budget 2025: ‘Aligns with vision of universal health for Guyanese’ – MP Mahadeo

Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Vishwa Mahadeo has described the $1.382 trillion fiscal framework as a transformative step to creating an equitable Guyana, where opportunities and essential services, particularly health care, is accessible to all Guyanese.

He joined a number of parliamentarians during the one-week parliamentary debates held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Monday, in support of the historic budget.

Member of Parliament, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo

The allocations contained in the framework, according to him, transcends mere financial figures but represents a symbol of hope and opportunities for families, communities and future generations.

“This budget builds on the foundation of inclusivity, equity, sustainability and ensures that every Guyanese has access to tools and resources that they need to be healthy, to grow and to thrive,” the parliamentarian emphasised.

The parliamentarian sought to address criticisms raised by the opposition bench, which focused on shortages in healthcare resources, particularly wheelchairs and human resource personnel.

He pointed out that in 2024 alone, more than 900 wheelchairs were distributed to individuals in need, and an increase in the number of doctors employed within the public sector have been recorded. Additionally, the doctor-to-patient ratio has improved.

With six regional hospitals being constructed across Guyana, Dr Mahadeo noted the human resource pool will increase significantly.

In response to concerns regarding shortages in the nursing profession, the parliamentarian noted that about 800 new nursing staff will graduate soon, with an additional 2,000 to be trained this year. This will ensure there is adequate staffing to complement the new health institutions.

“What did you do when you were in office? What did you do to meet the shortages that were there? He questioned, in response to the opposition’s criticism.

He went on to add, “Currently, we have over 3,000 nurses in training. And this year, we are going to take in another over 2,000 persons. And, Mr. Speaker, we have a plan and we are working towards a plan”

Dr Mahadeo, who has parliamentary oversight of Region Six also highlighted a number of infrastructural projects being undertaken in the region, including a state-of-the-art New Amsterdam Hospital, expanded mental health services, and digital x-ray facilities.

Another hospital is also being constructed in No 75 Village and is set to become operational later this year. He noted that residents of East-Berbice Corentyne will benefit from this massive facility, underscoring the government’s strategic approach to investing in healthcare.

Additionally, telemedicine sites have been established in remote communities in the hinterland, with additional to come on stream this year. This technologically-driven initiative will ensure residents in remote areas access reliable and quality healthcare services.

“Mrs. Speaker, we have done a good job. Is everything perfect? No. We are still striving to be better, to improve and that is what this budget is all about …,” he emphasised.

